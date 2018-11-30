Warm but windy Friday

We’re tracking big changes in the forecast this weekend. Morning temps are once again in the 30′s and 40′s but afternoon temps only warm into the 60′s today. Skies have turned mostly cloudy overnight and will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. A cold front will move through today leaving us with breezy conditions this morning and gusty winds this evening. Saturday will be cooler in the upper 50′s and low 60′s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday is when we really cool off dropping back into the 40′s. Rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. We stay in the 40′s next week.