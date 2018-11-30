Potter County Courts Building to get a fresh start in 2020

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said the Potter County Courts Building is past the point of being remodeled--12 years past due.
As a result, the Potter County Commissioner’s Court has decided on a new location, right across the street from the current courts building.
The current courts building was built back in the 80′s, but officials say the 20-year expected life-span of the building is past due.
“The building was built mid-80′s and that technology changed just about as quick as it went in,” said Potter County Assistant Director of Facilities Nicholas Wade. “The 90′s hit [and] technology just started really booming and kind of changing, so there’s enough wrong with that building to where the county has started looking at, ‘What if we did a new building?’”
Last week, the county courts building had a $15,000 HVAC system replaced, which was another reason why remodeling and making repairs is no longer worth the trouble.
“It’s been going down hill since then as far as the building itself. It was not built well and it’s been an eye sore,” said Judge Tanner. “Not an eye sore to the public, but inside there’s a leak in the building. When it rains it literally pours down the walls inside. There’s things that we cannot just fix. We tried, but we are literally out of band-aids to do that.”
Judge Tanner said she has been pushing to provide the county courts building with a new start, not only for her as Head of the County, but for the public.
“I wanna see the employees that are happy to go to work and don’t have to smell sewer all day long and the public goes in there for jury duty and they have to smell it. It’s just not pleasant," said Judge Tanner. “We’re always over there fixing something and something’s always going wrong. It’s all good [and] it’s exciting cause we need to get it done.”
The Potter County Commissioner’s Court is still in the planning process for the courts building project, but Judge Tanner says the hopeful projected date of completion will be 2020.
