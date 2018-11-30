Matt Wells named Texas Tech head football coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s official. After days of speculation involving everyone from Bob Stoops to Mike Leach, Texas Tech has settled on the man to lead the Red Raider football team.
Matt Wells has been named the 16th head coach in program history.
Wells has served as head coach of Utah State University in Logan, Utah for the past six seasons. He was that school’s quarterback from 1993-1996.
In a release from Texas Tech announcing the hire, athletic director Kirby Hocutt praised Wells. “Quickly in the interview process, it became clear Matt Wells and his leadership style were a perfect fit to lead our football program,” Hocutt said. “We have a great future in store under Coach Wells, and I firmly believe he is the right coach to take us to an elite level. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wells and his family to Lubbock.”
An Oklahoma native, the 45-year-old Wells guided the Aggies to a 44–34 record in his watch, including a 10-2 season this year. He was named the 2018 Mountain West Conference coach of the year on Wednesday, the second time in five years he was given the honor.
“My family and I are excited to join the Red Raider family,” Wells said in the school’s release. “I can’t thank Kirby Hocutt, Tony Hernandez and Dr. Schovanec enough for this opportunity. I am excited to meet the team and get to work on building an elite program that Red Raider fans will enjoy every Saturday.”
Wells' hire was announced Thursday after Hocutt met with the team at the Texas Tech Athletics training facility.
Full details of the hire were not released, but Hocutt did confirm Wells signed a 6-year deal and will likely bring his offensive and defensive coordinators with him to Lubbock.
A full introduction for Wells will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. The event will be free and open to the public.
