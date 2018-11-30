9 local elementary schools to receive new and improved playgrounds

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In an effort to improve safety conditions, Amarillo ISD has plans to build nine new playgrounds across the district.
Nine elementary schools will soon have new playgrounds that focus on safety.
Many of the playgrounds that will be replaced are out-of-date or the district was unable to replace important parts of the playground. Rogers Elementary School, Whittier Elementary School, Lee Elementary School, Humphrey’s Highland Elementary School, Glenwood Elementary School, Windsor Elementary School, San Jacinto Elementary School, Coronado Elementary School and Emerson Elementary School are among the schools that will receive a new playground.
“All these playgrounds have a new fall material, it’s basically 12 inches thick," said Amarillo ISD’s director of facilities Tim Loan. "That helps if a child does fall off a piece of equipment, it helps break that fall and gives them a much softer landing. The new playgrounds, they have rounded corners, and padding on all of the metal that’s underneath.”
Amarillo ISD says the district hopes the new playgrounds will last around 15 years. When parts do break, they will be replaced with the playground company.
It is estimated that each playground, including installation, will cost $50,000 each. Although $50,000 may seem like a lot to spend on a playground, Dennis Sarine, chair of education and child development at Amarillo College, said playing on a playground can be educational.
“When you think about all the dynamics that come to a playground, there’s different friends, different children, different backgrounds, different cultures and they get together and they come on a uniform piece of equipment and they can discover together, and ask questions and discover and learn and so that active play is huge,” said Sarine.
The playgrounds are expected to be complete in March of 2019.
