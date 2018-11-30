The Latest: Trump blasts probe in which Cohen pleaded guilty

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, as they arrive at the Ministro Pistarini international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
November 30, 2018 at 4:33 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 4:33 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is blasting the investigation in which his former lawyer pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Moscow real estate deal he pursued for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Michael Cohen says he lied to be consistent with Trump's "political messaging." Trump says Cohen is lying now.

In a tweet Friday from Argentina, Trump recalled "happily living" his life as a developer before running for president after seeing the "Country going in the wrong direction."

U.S> Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, front left, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are greeted as they arrive with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump o, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
U.S> Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, front left, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are greeted as they arrive with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump o, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump says "Against all odds" he decided to run for president and continue to run his business, which he calls "very legal & very cool." He says he "talked about it on the campaign trail."

Trump tweets he "Lightly looked at doing a building somewhere in Russia. Put up zero money, zero guarantees and didn't do the project. Witch Hunt!"

___

3:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, as they arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, as they arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Trump kicks off two days of diplomacy at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina on Friday after his abrupt decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin overshadowed the proceedings before they even started.

Trump barreled into the two-day meeting by announcing via Twitter that he was canceling on Putin over Russia's seizure of Ukrainian vessels. His agenda Friday is expected to include meetings with world leaders, the signing of a revamped trade deal with Canada and Mexico, as well as a number of group activities for the gathering of rich and developing nations.

Coming into this G-20, Trump faces a series of diplomatic challenges — most notably whether he can strike an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) to ease trade tensions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks after arriving with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, as they arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks after arriving with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, as they arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trump traveled to Argentina to attend the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)