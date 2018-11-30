Japanese prince wants royals to fund Shinto rite, not public

This Nov. 10, 2018, photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Prince Akishino, second left, strolls with his wife Princess Kiko, center, and their children, Princess Mako, second right, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito at their residence in Tokyo. Prince Akishino, Emperor Akihito's second son, celebrated his 53rd birthday on Nov. 30. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP) (AP)