Overnight tonight is looking a little warmer due to high clouds as well as winds, lows will likely stay in the 40s. Friday is looking like a mild day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Expect clouds during the morning hours then gradual clearing as the day progresses. It will be on the windy side, with W/SW winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. Fire Danger will be ELEVATED due to strong winds as well as excess dry fuels.