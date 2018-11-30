Did a Cleveland radio station make the right call in removing a song from the Christmas playlist?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Star 102 Cleveland removed a song from the Christmas playlist. The radio station is no longer playing the song “Baby It’s Cold outside."
Glenn Anderson with Star 102 said the lyrics of the song may not be appropriate.
Some people say the song is too suggestive in the era of the #MeToo movement.
Anderson does note he realizes the song was written in 1944 and we live in a different time.
The radio station also posted a poll asking listeners if DJs should play the song.
