A brighter downtown Amarillo: New, permanent lights displayed on Polk Street

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With just the flip of a switch, Polk Street between 7th and 8th Avenues has a whole new look, with new overhead lights.
“I think it brings excitement and energy which is happening on every block of downtown,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Excitement and energy that will be lit up year-round, thanks to Downtown Amarillo Inc., a local planning organization.
“Anything we can do to drive revenue to downtown is what we’re focused on,” said Andrew Hall, vice chairman of the organization.
Hall grew up in Amarillo and has made it a goal of his to see downtown transform.
“I think that the downtown is the heart of your community,” he said. “If you have a thriving heart of your community, everything else can do well. Anything from businesses to tourism- everything you really need for a thriving community.”
Which is exactly why the Downtown Amarillo Inc. wanted to illuminate the street.
“It’s just really highlighting what’s going on in downtown Amarillo right now,” said Hall. “We’re just so excited to light it up down here. It’s really fun and we hope everyone comes sees the lights and just be part of downtown.”
Property owners along Polk Street gave permission to attach the lights to their buildings in order to improve the night-time atmosphere.
Nelson said the lights not only add to the city’s revitalization efforts, but also safety efforts.
“In the budget we added 17 police officers to the force this year and four of those are dedicated to the downtown entertainment district,” said Nelson. “So that’s definitely one of the things we’re trying to improve and lights add into that.”
She hopes the scene will attract more visitors to explore everything the city has to offer.
“We have a dining district, we have over 30 restaurants downtown, if you haven’t been downtown to see the progress of the baseball stadium where the Sod Poodles are going to play, come and see it,” she said. “It’s amazing how much it’s changing the landscape. It will definitely bring energy and excitement to downtown.”
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.