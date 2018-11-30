Amarillo murder suspect arrested in Odessa following kidnapping call

By Kirsten Geddes | November 30, 2018 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 11:31 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have arrested three people after a call came in about a possible kidnapping.

Marisela Lopez, 29, Christopher Scott, 31 and Lauren Stevens, 32 were arrested on November 29 around 6:56 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel on East IH-20.

When officers arrived at the scene of the call, they found the complainant had left the scene, though they were later found by the ECSO and turned over to OPD.

The complainant originally gave officers false identification info but was later identified as Marisela Lopez. Lopez had a warrant from Amarillo for Murder,, first degree felony.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for a motel room and made contact with Scott and Stevens. When searching the room, officers discovered around 30 grams of methamphetamine, multiple scales and plastic bags, marijuana and a firearm.

All three subjects have been charged and arrested accordingly and were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

