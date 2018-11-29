Warm and breezy Thursday

Another warm day with temps in the 70′s under sunny skies. Winds will be breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Friday will be mild in the mid 60′s but winds will increase. guts up to 40 mph Friday will be likely. Saturday we stay seasonal in the upper 50′s and low 60′s under mostly sunny skies. Things start to change as we head into Sunday. Temps will drop into the 40′s tanks to a cold front. Rain and snow may be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.