Texas A&M system partners with Pantex to collaborate in research and training with new facility

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Adjacent to the Pantex Plant is the new classroom suite for Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station in the John C. Drummond Center.
“I think that it’s going to be tremendously beneficial to the people of the Texas Panhandle,” said President of West Texas A&M University Dr. Walter Wendler.
The 16,000 square foot suite will be used as an educational facility for students to collaborate in research and training, joint programs development and professional development at Pantex.
“What I found was a tremendous passion and love for the Texas Panhandle and it just makes it come alive," said Dr. Wendler. "From when I see these students come from these smaller communities, come through WT, maybe go to Texas A&M or Texas Tech, go somewhere for a while but, then come back here and contribute to economic development and the prosperity of the Texas Panhandle. But, I think we are going to continue to see that happen.”
However, giving students the opportunity to continue their education and possibly contribute in the Pantex workforce isn’t the only benefit.
President and Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Nuclear Security at Pantex Morgan Smith sees ample opportunities by possible professional engineering type coursework to Pantex.
“And all these things in my experience are very forceful, very powerful attracters for others to come and join us in the workforce here and the important work that we do for the nation," said Smith.
This creates an opportunity for students to attend classes in the building, as well as collaborate with Pantex in research and training. The program will open up opportunities for joint program development and professional development with Pantex.
“By having the university present, right on your site, will enable engineers and others to pick up course work, have interactions that are very important and really further their capabilities," said Smith.
This partnership with West Texas A&M University and other universities in the Texas A&M system aims to provide a substantial number of qualified future Pantex workers from the Panhandle and around the state.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.