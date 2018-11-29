Texas A&M system partners with Pantex to collaborate in research and training with new facility

“What I found was a tremendous passion and love for the Texas Panhandle and it just makes it come alive," said Dr. Wendler. "From when I see these students come from these smaller communities, come through WT, maybe go to Texas A&M or Texas Tech, go somewhere for a while but, then come back here and contribute to economic development and the prosperity of the Texas Panhandle. But, I think we are going to continue to see that happen.”