The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign goes digital

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The famed Salvation Army campaign that’s over a century old is taking a step into the 21st century.
If you’re not carrying any cash or coins, but still want to make a donation, just take out your smartphone.
“We always get a lot of responses about people saying, well we don’t carry cash, we want to be able to donate with a credit card." said Stephanie Pena, Donor Development Director and Volunteer Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “I know I don’t carry cash either, because if I do than I spend it. So The Salvation Army is doing something new this year. We actually have QR codes on our red kettles.”
If you have a smart phone, open your camera app and take a picture of the code.
It’ll take you to The Salvation Army’s website, where you can select how much you’d like to donate.
“As of right now, we haven’t had anybody use the QR code so you could be the first person,” said Pena.
The Salvation Army said it hopes that first donation will lead to a spike in digital donations.
“Hopefully, it could boost our donations. Right now, we’re about $47,000 down from last year as to where we were as of today for donations,” said Pena.
One of Amarillo’s bell ringers Billy, who has slept at the Salvation Army’s shelter, hopes this option will generate more money to support the programs he’s used.
“I love to help people a lot,” said Billy. “It helps support poor people who need things like food. I like to help those people. I like it, it helps me get on my feet and be on the right path.”
If you’re not by a red kettle, but would still like to donate to the Salvation Army you can do so by visiting the Salvation Army of Amarillo’s website or Facebook page.
