The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign goes digital

“We always get a lot of responses about people saying, well we don’t carry cash, we want to be able to donate with a credit card." said Stephanie Pena, Donor Development Director and Volunteer Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “I know I don’t carry cash either, because if I do than I spend it. So The Salvation Army is doing something new this year. We actually have QR codes on our red kettles.”