Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony ushers in Christmas in NY
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, workers raise the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y. in New York. A ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The tree will burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer, File) (Diane Bondareff)
November 28, 2018 at 9:08 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 9:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A massive Norway spruce is ready for stardom in a New York City holiday tradition.

A ceremony is being held Wednesday night to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree .

The tree will burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza.

Police officers flooded the area and thousands of spectators were funneled through security screening.

The 75-year-old tree was donated by a couple in Wallkill, 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of New York City.

Billy Porter performs during the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Kellie Pickler performs during the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Kellie Pickler performs during the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
People watch from an adjoining building the scene before start of the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A child waits from an adjoining building for the start of the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Pentatonix perform during the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A bomb sniffing dog inspects the stage ahead of the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
People take photos from an adjoining building of the scene before start of the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The crowd gathers on 50th Street for the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
It will remain on display until Jan. 7. Then it will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.