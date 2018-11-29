Protect yourself against “Porch Pirates” with new technology

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Christmas Holiday season is in full swing and with it increases in thefts of packages left unattended at residences.
A 2017 survey of 1000 people found that 31 percent had packages stolen from their homes.
One local tech experts breaks down the most popular item used to help stop porch pirates: doorbell cameras.
“Since these gadgets are motion-activated, what happens is if someone is on your porch, the camera automatically starts recording and the video is pushed to a cell phone,” said Owner of Phone Medic of Amarillo, Andrew Brandt.
A “Nest” doorbell online costs $179 and a basic “Ring” doorbell system will run you roughly $100.
“There are several available and they can either be hardwired into the home using existing doorbell electrical wiring,” said Brandt. “Which is great, because you don’t have to worry about batteries.”
However, if you’re looking to go the free route, there’s an “Ring Neighbors” app you can download even if you don’t have a doorbell camera.
The app lets you send and receive real-time crime and safety alerts from neighbors and even local law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.