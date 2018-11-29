Proposed changes to Amarillo’s animal ordinance will go before city council

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After hearing from residents, the advisory board for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare unanimously approved the proposed ordinance changes for animals throughout the city.
This doesn’t mean they are in effect.
In order for that to happen, city council must approve them.
“Now, we’re going to work with city management to get it on the agenda for presentation to them and any input we may receive from our city’s leaders,” said Richard Havens, Director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. “Eventually it’ll come up for a public hearing and a vote if the city leaders want it to go that far.”
“One exception that was attached that is no longer attached is the breeders ordinance,” said Havens. “That is still a work in progress and we recognize that.”
To help combat animal overpopulation, there would be mandatory spay and neuter for animals with an offense at least two times over three years.
“Now, in the event that someone falls into this category, they would be required to get their animals fixed,” said Havens. “However, they would have the option to opt out of it with a fee of $500 dollars with each offense.”
This would allow the shelter to use revenue generated from these ordinances to target spay and neuter efforts.
“It’s a community problem. It needs to be a community driven solution, that’s a community supported solution and that’s what the whole purpose to public engagement is,” said Havens.
Another proposed component would make it a citable offense if your animal is not fixed and on the loose.
While some residents expressed concern, the shelter says there is an option to avoid a ticket.
“A dog can have a rabies tag on them, can have a collar on. However, someway or another, it falls off. So my question is why are they putting a ticket?,” asked one Amarillo resident.
“Now, it would be a fix-it ticket,” said Havens. “Therefore, if you go and get your animal fixed, the courts would dismiss it. So the goal is to get animals spay and neutered so we don’t have the animal overpopulation issue and we eliminate the urge for these animals to run at large.”
While there’s no set time for these changes to be brought in front of city council, the shelter wants to help animals now by offering $5 adoption for cats and $10 for dogs throughout December.
