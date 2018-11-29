Officials: Dryer responsible for early morning apartment fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An early Thursday apartment fire in Amarillo caused over $5,000 in damage.
Around 6:45 a.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of Jason Avenue at Cypress Creek Apartments.
When they arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.
While the sprinkler system did activate, it resulted in water damage to the apartment.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 6:58 a.m.
Investigation found that the fire originated in a dryer on the property.
Officials say the incident stresses the importance of ensuring the lint traps and vents on dryers are properly cleaned prior to use.
