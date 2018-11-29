Marc McDougal, local investors expect to win bid for RDAG assets

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Marc McDougal is leading a group of local investors who expect to win the bid today to buy Reagor-Dykes Auto Group assets, according to sources. The bankruptcy judge and Ford Motor Credit will need to approve the buy, and that is expected to happen in a 2 p.m. hearing this afternoon.
The judge approved a competitive bid process in September. McDougal is expected to come in with the highest bid.
Marc McDougal sent the following statement:
"The parties involved in the Reagor-Dykes bankruptcy asked the McDougal Companies to consider assisting in negotiations regarding real estate holdings and capital needs.
"Because it is important to local lenders, to Downtown Lubbock redevelopment, and to hundreds of local and regional jobs, we agreed to discuss a role in helping secure viability of these properties and dealerships.
“Because of the sensitive nature of these negotiations, we will have no further statements until an appropriate time.”
Federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, show Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.
Ford Motor Credit claims the dealerships have sold Ford Credit vehicles without sending required payments to Ford Credit, have repeatedly submitted false or inaccurate information to Ford Credit and its representatives, are otherwise in default under their financing and security agreements with Ford Credit, have failed to cure their defaults in spite of the opportunity to do so, and have not voluntarily surrendered collateral (vehicles) in their possession that is subject for Ford Credit’s security interests.
After the complaint from Ford, on August 1, 2018, Reagor-Dykes Auto Group filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for Reagor-Dykes Motors, Reagor-Dykes Imports, Reagor-Dykes Amarillo, Reagor-Dykes Auto Company, Reagor-Dykes Plainview, and Reagor-Dykes Floydada.
Delbert McDougal began building his real estate empire in the 1980’s by buying bankrupt properties from the Resolution Trust Corporation.
His son, Marc McDougal, having negotiated the sale of the McDougal Properties apartment holdings in the least year, is taking a page from the family playbook by buying the former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group business assets out of bankruptcy.
From his bio on the McDougal Properties website:
Marc McDougal spent time in every part of the company and has managed the realty and construction divisions since their inception. Under his leadership, McDougal Realtors has listed or sold more than $5 billion in real estate. Marc is a past President of the Lubbock Apartment Association and has served on the boards of the West Texas Home Builders Association and Lubbock Board of Realtors. He has been very involved in public service, serving on numerous boards and was Mayor of Lubbock from 2002 – 2006.
