Italy pressures Egypt anew for answers in student's killing

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, the family of Giulio Regeni follow his coffin during the funeral service in Fiumicello, Northern Italy. Italy raised the pressure Thursday Nov. 29, 2018, on Egypt for concrete answers to the brutal torture and murder of an Italian researcher nearly two years ago, with prosecutors indicating plans to investigate Egyptian secret service members and the speaker of Italy’s lower house broke parliamentary ties. Italian news agency ANSA reported prosecutors are set to open an investigation against seven Egyptian secret service members related murder in January 2016 of Giulio Regeni. (AP Photo/Paolo Giovannini, File) (Paolo Giovannini)