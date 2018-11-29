‘Floating’ down Polk Street: Xcel Energy just one of many businesses preparing for Center City’s Electric Light Parade

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With the trees up and the lights strung, Xcel Energy is ready for the Center City Electric Light Parade on Friday evening. For more than two decades, the parade has served as a way for local businesses and organizations to come together and meet with the community as the city kicks off the holiday season.
"I remember that first parade,” said Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy. “We had about 20 entries. We didn't know what we were doing and it turned out to be a lot of fun and we decided we'd do this every year."
With more than 80 entries expected in this year's parade, Center City says this Friday's holiday event will be bigger than ever. Xcel's own linemen are getting in on this year's float for the local energy company.
"A lot of these guys are usually out building a line or repairing a line or doing other jobs like that but we're lucky we have some guys to help us,” said Reeves.
The longtime downtown parade encourages local businesses and organizations to get creative during the evening festivities.
"Every float has to be lighted or glow,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City of Amarillo. “The creativity the groups use really is amazing. It's something to see."
The parade will be followed by free events outside of the Civic Center including a tree-lighting ceremony with Mayor Ginger Nelson, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa Claus. Duke says it's a way to give back to the community.
"The parade got its start for the Center City Electric Light Parade about 25 years ago. One of the big ways to revitalize a downtown is to have events that bring people downtown,” said Duke. “This is a gift we can give our community."
Reeves also hopes the parade serves as a way to get the community downtown to see all of the recent changes and new businesses.
“Come early to downtown if you can, stay late if you can, see all of the changes that have happened,” said Reeves. “You're going to be really surprised, I think, about what you see if you haven't been downtown in a few months." The parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday at 11th and Polk and will continue north on Polk to SW 3rd, before continuing east to Buchanan and wrapping up at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Since Polk Street will be closed off for the parade, Duke suggests parking on Tyler or Taylor and either side of SW 3rd between Polk and Buchanan.
