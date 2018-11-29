‘Floating’ down Polk Street: Xcel Energy just one of many businesses preparing for Center City’s Electric Light Parade

“Come early to downtown if you can, stay late if you can, see all of the changes that have happened,” said Reeves. “You're going to be really surprised, I think, about what you see if you haven't been downtown in a few months." The parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday at 11th and Polk and will continue north on Polk to SW 3rd, before continuing east to Buchanan and wrapping up at the Amarillo Civic Center.