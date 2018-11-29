Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers searching for fugitive

By Britt Snipes | November 29, 2018 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 3:46 PM

DEAF SMITH CO, TX (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $300 for a wanted fugitive.

Officials are searching for Christian Barrera, who has a warrant for assaulting a family member.

Barrera has black hair, brown eyes, is five-foot-seven and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Barrera can call in an anonymous tip to the Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at (806) 344-2583.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

