Curry County accepting photographs for new website design

CURRY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - Curry County is working on a new website design, and residents are invited to submit photographs of the county to be featured on the website.
If you’re interested in submitting an original photograph taken in Curry COunty, you can submit them via CD, DVD or thumb drives. The submissions can be mailed or personally delivered to the Curry County Manager’s Office at 417 Gidding, Suite 100. A release and authorization form need to be submitted as well.
Curry County is looking for submissions focusing on scenery, county events and structures.
If you have questions about the submissions, call (575) 763-6016.
