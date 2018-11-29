Center City’s Electric Light Parade lighting up downtown

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Spectators will be able to enjoy floats, Christmas lights and activities at the Center City Electric Light Parade on Nov. 30.
The celebration will begin with a parade along Polk Street, led by Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
The end of the route at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex will feature visits with Santa Claus and various entertainment.
The city Christmas tree will also be lit following the parade.
The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Amarillo.
