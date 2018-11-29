Center City’s Electric Light Parade lighting up downtown

Event features parade, lighting of city Christmas tree

November 29, 2018 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 9:44 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Spectators will be able to enjoy floats, Christmas lights and activities at the Center City Electric Light Parade on Nov. 30.

Ring in the holiday season with the Center City of Amarillo Electric Light Parade this Friday, November 30th at 6 p.m!...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

The celebration will begin with a parade along Polk Street, led by Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

The end of the route at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex will feature visits with Santa Claus and various entertainment.

The city Christmas tree will also be lit following the parade.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Amarillo.

