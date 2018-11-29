17 arrested for prostitution in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Members of the Amarillo Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit made 17 arrests for prostitution in Amarillo on November 26 and 27.
APD’s Narcotics Unite and PACE conducted a joint operation to target prostitution and other crimes, including illegal narcotics and robberies on Monday and Tuesday night.
Monday evening, officers worked in Potter County and made seven arrests for prostitution and one suspect also had a probation violation warrant for neglect of a child.
On Tuesday evening, officers worked in Randall County and 10 arrests were for made for prostitution.
The suspects arrested on Monday were Shayla Rochelle Williams, Misty Michelle Ray, Kayla Jeanette Powers, Kristie Nichole Nagy, Derna Annette McDowell, Davina Roshawn Harris and Victoria Leana Cathey.
The suspects arrested on Tuesday were Jolyssa Carrillo-Salazar, Rebecca Denham, Ashley Gonzalez, Megan Hatterman, Angel Peddicord, Tenille Ramirez, Asia Russell, Frankie Etheridge, Amari Grado and Natilie Tillman.
The first offense of prostitution is a class b misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.
