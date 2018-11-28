WTAMU nursing students to apply skills at Potter County Detention Center

“In a hospital setting, you have a lot of resources. You have doctors, you have co-workers who are other nurses, you have radiology technicians, you have respiratory,” said Medical Supervisor and RN at the jail Mary Ferguson. “In a community setting like this, unfortunately we don’t have the benefits of having a doctor on staff full-time, so it has them use their skills, you know, that they learned in school, become more familiar with the disease processes and how to treat things accordingly.”