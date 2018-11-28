WTAMU nursing students to apply skills at Potter County Detention Center

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Beginning next semester, West Texas A&M nursing students will have the chance to visit Potter County Detention Center and apply their skills outside of a hospital setting.
“In a hospital setting, you have a lot of resources. You have doctors, you have co-workers who are other nurses, you have radiology technicians, you have respiratory,” said Medical Supervisor and RN at the jail Mary Ferguson. “In a community setting like this, unfortunately we don’t have the benefits of having a doctor on staff full-time, so it has them use their skills, you know, that they learned in school, become more familiar with the disease processes and how to treat things accordingly.”
Students will work with a correctional nurse in a clinical rotation as they would in a hospital.
WT’s nursing department wants to show students the importance of providing access to quality health care in this environment.
“If you have diabetes or you have hypertension, you know, those needs still continue with that individual where they go and so health care is still needed to be provided to keep standard care and to keep them healthy,” said nursing instructor at WT Priscella Correa.
They already have a partnership with the Randall County Jail, but saw a great need for health care service in Potter County.
They said the health fair the nursing program hosts in Potter County every semester demonstrates that need and will help provide health care access for inmates who re-enter society.
“They’re able to see these individuals when they come into society, where are those still unmet health care needs,” said Correa. “So they use that knowledge to help prepare them to plan for the semester health fair that we plan every semester.”
Correa said she hopes students will learn the professionalism and dignity it takes to provide health care to people anywhere.
“When they’re registered nurses and they’re practicing they can carry these experiences with them and be able to provide that compassionate care to all while they’re in the clinical setting,” she said.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.