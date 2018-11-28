Women arrested after $100,000 worth of stolen property found

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A woman was booked into Potter County Jail after officials say $100,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.
On November 23, the Panhandle Auto Burglary & Theft Unit received a tip on a possible stolen skid loader and trailer in the 4400 block of Morning Drive.
PABTU, along with Amarillo Police and officials with Potter County, found the trailer and the skid loader in the backyard of the home.
Officials say they found the skid loader with identification removed form it and the trailer in the process of being painted.
Both items were returned to the owner and Shennan Martinez was book into Pottery County Jail for theft of property.
The stolen property was valued at $100,000.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.