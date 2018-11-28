Video gamer arrested after fellow online player says he overheard alleged rape

PASCO COUNTY, FL (CNN) - While free on bail in a statutory rape case, an 18-year-old in Florida allegedly assaulted another girl, an incident that a 16-year-old boy says he overheard when the two were playing a video game online.
Daniel Fabian, 18, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a person between the ages of 12 and 15.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Fabian was free on bail, following an alleged sexual assault on a girl whose age has not been disclosed.
Weeks later, on June 28, Fabian was playing “Grand Theft Auto” online with a 16-year-old boy, when he allegedly attacked another girl.
The 16-year-old witness told authorities Fabian told him he was taking a break from the game, but the man left his microphone on.
During the 15-minute break, the witness said he heard an assault, including the 15-year-old victim saying “no.”
The victim reported the alleged assault and told authorities she said “no” four times. The girl underwent a rape exam, and after five months, DNA testing linked Fabian to the crime.
Fabian was arrested Nov. 21. His bail in the earlier incident was revoked, and he is being held in custody without bail.
