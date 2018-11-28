TTU Athletic Director gives insight into hiring process for new head football coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt was on his weekly radio show today and gave a little insight into the process of finding a new Head football coach for the Red Raiders.
He didn’t name any names due to confidentiality but he said, “There are a lot of conversations and visits taking place. As quickly as we can expedite this, we will.”
After relieving Kliff Kingsbury of his duties, did he already have a list of names to start calling? ”Of course you are always the prepared. We had a list. As you work that list, it will take turns. It can change day to day. I like where we are today.”
Has he narrowed the search down to one candidate or a few? “You can not put all of your eggs in one basket. Things can take various turns on you. We are working on the list everyday. The list can change.”
Kirby did mention he talking with someone who is not a current head coach.
“We are having a conversation with somebody who is a coordinator at a high profile program.”
On what he’s looking for: “I want a head coach who going to come in and set the vision, surrounding themselves with an extremely talented staff and give their 100 percent focus and attention to the young men in the locker room and the recruiting class.”
Will he be home tonight? “Based on everything I know right now, I’ll be home this evening, but that could change when I walk out of here.”
