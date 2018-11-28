Santa Claus, The Grinch attending Amarillo Zoo’s ‘ZOOLights’ celebration

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Parents and kids will be able to meet holiday characters and see festive displays at Amarillo Zoo’s ZOOLights holiday celebration throughout the month of December.
Holiday games, arts and crafts and holiday treats will be available for kids as well.
Seasonal items can also be purchased at the “Zootique” gift cart on site.
The event will kick off Saturday, Dec. 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and continue Thursday through Sunday throughout December.
