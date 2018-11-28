Police: Accused serial killer Samuel Little has no ties to unsolved homicides in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A 78-year-old man convicted of murdering three women in California and charged with killing an Odessa woman has ties to Lubbock. However, Lubbock Police say he is not connected to any of the unsolved homicides in Lubbock. He has been linked to more than 90 cases and has admitted to killing a woman in Odessa in 1994.
Samuel Little, also known as Samuel McDowell, has been charged with killing an Odessa woman in 1994. He’s currently held in the Ector County jail
Little was extradited to Texas despite already being sentenced to three life sentences in California for strangling and killing three women in the Los Angeles area from 1987 to 1989.
He was arrested in Lubbock in 2006 for shoplifting from the WalMart at 4th and Frankford along the West Loop. He was known as Samuel Little at the time of his Lubbock arrest.
KCBD contacted the Lubbock Police Department to find out if Little is connected to any unsolved crimes in the city. They have released the following statement:
Lubbock Police Department detectives conducted an extensive review of unsolved homicides to determine if Samuel Little was a potential suspect in any local cases. In addition to examining the information and evidence of these cases, LPD detectives also worked closely with the FBI and Texas Rangers investigating Samuel Little. At this time, based on the investigations and data collected by the FBI and Texas Rangers, Samuel Little does not appear to be connected to any unsolved homicides in Lubbock.
Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland, told KWES-TV in Midland that Little is linked to more than 90 cases. And of those, 30 of those have been confirmed through details Little told Texas Rangers.
Odessa Police say Little confessed to the 1994 murder of Denise Christine Brother in Ector County. He was charged with her murder in July of this year.
If found guilty of all the murders, Little would become the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, surpassing Gary Ridgeway, a man known as the Green River Killer. Ridgeway confessed to killing 71 women starting in 1982.
