Officials: Photo of bear sighting in Valle de Oro is from two years ago at different location

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Officials say the picture circulating social media of a bear sighting in Valle do Oro near Amarillo was taken two years ago at a different location.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say the photograph is a real photograph that was taken on private property. The picture and location have been verified.
Due to the nature and protection of the species, officials are unable to disclose the bear’s location. However, they have received word the bear is doing well.
In Texas, it is against the law to kill a black bear. If you do kill a black bear, you face up to $10,000 in fines, jail time and loss of all hunting privileges.
The black bear is listed as threatened by the State of Texas.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.