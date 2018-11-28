Neighborhood Police Unit office opening in Maverick Boys & Girls Club

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Neighborhood Police Unit satellite office in the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo today.
The grand opening event will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 1923 South Lincoln.
According to a news release, the officers will provide the Maverick Club and Southlawn area with the services of police officers who concentrate their efforts in accordance with the philosophy of community oriented policing and problem oriented policing.
The officers will provide residents with a central source of assistance for both law enforcement and non-law enforcement type problems.
