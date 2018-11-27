Limestone County woman accused of hiding meth pipe in baby’s dirty diaper; boyfriend sought

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -– A Lester man is wanted after fleeing from investigators on foot Monday, leaving his girlfriend and their 5-month old child sitting inside a stolen rental truck.
The woman was subsequently arrested after she allegedly removed a used meth pipe from the baby’s diaper bag and placed it inside the dirty diaper that the baby was wearing to avoid being caught with it.
Timothy Dewayne Cline, 34, was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with a tan American flag on the front and black pants. He ran northwest from Dogwood Circle toward Wright Road and Snake Road.
Investigators have obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree receiving stolen property, chemical endangerment of a child, and attempting to elude. Anyone with information about Cline’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111.
Jessica Nicole Young, 33, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not been set at this time on all charges.
On Monday evening, investigators went to a residence in the 14000 block of Dogwood Circle to check on a report that a stolen motorcycle was located there. They noticed the motorcycle in the yard along with a U-Haul rental truck they knew to be stolen as well.
Cline and the homeowner were standing in the yard. When investigators approached, Cline fled on foot. Investigators detained the other man and a woman (Jessica Young) who was sitting in the passenger seat of the stolen U-Haul truck alongside her 5-month old child. She was found to have outstanding warrants.
Due to the cold, the homeowner allowed Young, the baby and the investigator into the residence to stay warm.
Investigators contacted the Department of Human Resources for the welfare of the child. After bringing the diaper bag and the baby into the residence, Young asked to go change the baby’s diaper and was allowed to do so.
However, she was caught by deputies and investigators attempting to dispose of a used meth pipe inside the dirty diaper the baby was wearing.
The Department of Human Resources released the child to a family member.
