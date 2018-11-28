‘I didn’t realize it was a big deal’: Man who posted bear sighting photo says he didn’t know it would spread so far

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The man who posted the picture with rumors of a bear sighting near Amarillo says he didn’t know the post would reach so many people.
This picture was posted on social media in a post saying the bear was seen near Amarillo in Valle de Oro. Officials concluded the picture of the bear is in fact real, but the time and location were wrong.
One of the first people to post the picture wishes to remain anonymous, but he says he had no idea a Facebook post could spread so quickly.
“I made the mistake of taking a picture that had been sent to me, and was told that it was fairly recent in our area, and I then sent it out to some of the folks who live in this area, that live around us and work with me. It’s a lot bigger than it should have been," he said.
The man says he now has to email 700 friends and coworkers urging them to stop spreading the post.
“I didn’t realize that it would get out on social media, and I didn’t realize it was that big of a deal," he said. "But that fact that it’s not accurate and it’s not current, I had to send out an email to everyone telling them ‘Please quit posting this.’”
This post caused such a stir that film crews for Animal Planet’s series “Lone Star Law” recorded NewsChannel 10′s interview with Texas Game Warden Shane Lewis.
Officials say they worked nonstop to prove the validity of the picture.
“Through multiple phone calls and sourcing with the local sheriff’s office dispatch, other game wardens and TPWD Biologists, we found the conclusion that the photo is valid two years ago at a whole other area, which is disclosed for protection of the bear," said Lewis.
Officials say they received word the bear is doing well.
In Texas, it is against the law to kill a black bear. If you do kill a black bear, you face up to $10,000 in fines, jail time and loss of all hunting privileges.
The black bear is listed as threatened by the State of Texas.
