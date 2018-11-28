Goodwell Public Schools celebrate groundbreaking for $11M high school upgrades

“I think this is a model and particularly in rural Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Kansans, anywhere in the region," said President of Oklahoma Panhandle State University Dr. Tim Faltlyn. “If the smaller places don’t start working together, they wont be around in the next ten or 20 or 30 years. And so, I think the way we came together and share our resources, and come together as community leaders to make great things happen. I think is the future for rural America.”