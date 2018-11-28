Goodwell Public Schools celebrate groundbreaking for $11M high school upgrades

GOODWELL, OK (KFDA) - Today, Goodwell Public Schools celebrated a new beginning.
Their groundbreaking event celebrated their $11 million bond that passed in April. The bond is for upgrades to the high school, and school officials say the bond will change the lives and education of the students.
“In Oklahoma, you have to pass your bond elections by 60 percent, and so we were really overwhelmed by the support that was given by the residents of our district,” said Superintendent Jerry Birdsong of Goodwell Public Schools. “And we passed it by nearly 75 percent.”
A committee determined the various needs of the high school. From the lack of space in the classrooms, to the roof, heating and air conditioning problems.
“I was born and raised here in Goodwell, said resident Todd Mason. “This facility has not changed at all in my life.”
Goodwell Public Schools is partnering with Oklahoma Panhandle State University, which is allowing the public schools to use their gymnasium, football stadium and other facilities to alleviate the cost of renovations.
“I think this is a model and particularly in rural Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Kansans, anywhere in the region," said President of Oklahoma Panhandle State University Dr. Tim Faltlyn. “If the smaller places don’t start working together, they wont be around in the next ten or 20 or 30 years. And so, I think the way we came together and share our resources, and come together as community leaders to make great things happen. I think is the future for rural America.”
The upgrades to the high school are expected to be complete in 2020.
