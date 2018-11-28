Gang member arrested for burglary in Hall County

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 28, 2018 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 10:15 AM

HALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A confirmed gang member has been arrested after burglarizing a home in Hall County on Tuesday.

Around Noon on Nov. 27, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit was conducting a routine patrol in Turkey. Officials say the deputy saw a suspicious person in the 400 block of Childress Street.

During the encounter, officials say the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity and found out the suspect had burglarized a home just moments before running into the deputy.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Hispanic man and confirmed criminal gang member was arrested for burglary of a habitation.

Hall County Sheriff Tom Heck says this serves as a reminder to lock the doors and windows of your house and make sure your vehicles are locked and secure.

