‘Christmas in the Gardens’ kicking off at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Botanical Gardens is lighting up once again for the holiday season.
The gardens are continuing their annual tradition with Christmas in the Gardens, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Christmas in the Gardens features numerous light displays on all of the foliage and existing displays throughout the gardens.
For the first time, ABG is charging admission for the event.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.
Christmas in the Gardens will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 23.
