Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in action on Tuesday

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base airman was killed in action on November 27 after his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, 25, was a Special Tactics combat controller with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.
Elchin was deployed to Afghanistan in August in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, where he was embedded with a U.S. Army Special Operations Force Operational Detachment-Alpha team.
Elchin’s role included advising the Ground Force Commander, directing close air support aircraft and delivering destructive ordnance on enemy targets in support of offensive combat operations.
“Dylan had an unusual drive to succeed and contribute to the team. He displayed maturity and stoicism beyond his years, and was always level-headed, no matter the situation,” said Lt. Col. Gregory Walsh, commander of the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.
Elchin enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Special Tactics combat controller in August of 2012. He entered the two-year combat control training program and was assigned to the 26th STS at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
“[Dylan] was the guy everyone wanted to be around, in even the worst of times he had a smile on his face and a way to lighten things up,” said a Special Tactics Officer and former team leader of Elchin.
Some of Elchin’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal with Valor. He was also a distinguished graduate of Airman Leadership School.
