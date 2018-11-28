Another warm day

Our warm pattern continues again today with afternoon temps warming into the low 70′s. Morning temps will be chilly in the 30′s with wind chills in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions. Wind will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. We stay in the 70′s Thursday with breezy winds. Friday will see temps in the 60′s with gusty winds up to 40 mph. Saturday will stay mild in the 50′s and 60′s before we drop back into the 40′s for next week.