AFD: New location for Fire Station 9 will improve response times

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Fire Station 9, built in 1958, is currently located on 34th and Western, but thanks to voter-approved Proposition 2, the station will soon have a new address.
“It’s going to be over off of Paramount, right next to I-40, so we have access for that fire department to be able to respond out of there in a quicker pace than really they were doing off of Western,” said Jerry Danforth, Director of Facilities and Capital Projects for the City of Amarillo.
On Tuesday afternoon, city council took the first step towards beginning the project by giving the first of two nods needed to award a contract for about $2.4 million to Plain Builders.
“By moving this fire station to Paramount and I-40, that will actually improve response times to some areas that we were needing improvement on. But it still stays in this general location, so they’ll still respond to this district,” said Capt. Joy.
Joy started his career at Fire Station 9 and is proud of the history it’s held as one of the busiest stations in town.
“You can look around, just the truck room doesn’t have a lot of room,” said Joy. “This is basically our workout facility in the truck room. It’s just cramped. We need a larger fire station. It’s lived its life and its done its job. But it’s time that we rebuild."
The city believes the location on Paramount will benefit the community as much as it does its firefighters.
“It also gets them off of Western. A lot of people that drive up and down Western are impacted there at 34th and Western waiting for a firetruck to pull in and pull out,” said Danforth. “So we feel that’s advantageous to both the fire department and their response time.”
“It’s just a new fire station provides a new atmosphere, a fresh start and gets the guys a new home,” said Capt. Joy.
Fire Station 3 is currently being relocated, which the city says they hope to complete in fall of 2019.
They’re hoping Fire Station 9 will be completed two months after.
