Our warm weather continues this week with temps in the low 60′s. morning temps will be cooler in the 20′s and 30′s with wind chills in the 20′s and teens. . Skies will once again be mostly sunny today. We stay through the week with afternoon temps back into the low 60′s. Thew warm up continues Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the low 70′s. Our next cold front moves in over the weekend with temps in the 40′s and 50′s Saturday and Sunday.