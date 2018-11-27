34th Annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch show happening this week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show returns to the Panhandle this week.
On Tuesday, Nov. 27, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is providing educational sessions with continuing education unit credits available.
“What we try to do is address issues that are important for producers," said Regional Program Leader for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Danny Nusser. “Things that they are dealing with out there, every day. Try to get the experts here to answer some questions that they may have. They will be getting six total if they stay all day.”
Texas Wheat is hosting a symposium on Wednesday that focuses on the direction of farm policy and market conditions.
“This year we are having some outlooks from the market quantity side to the farm bill," said Director of Communications and Producer Relations for Texas Wheat Darby Campsey. “This is an opportunity for producers to ask questions or have questions answered that they do have. We also want them to see us face to face. It’s their chance to come out and have a discussion with us.”
The event also features more than 500 companies showcasing more than 900 products that are available for farmers and ranchers in the Panhandle.
“Basically we are here to represent the few product lines that we do have. We sell to farmers, co-ops, we sell construction, just about any industry that requires the equipment,” said Territory sales manager for ASCO Josh Massey.
The schedule of events at the farm and ranch show is listed below:
Tuesday, November 27
- 8:15 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension CEU Education
- 9:00 a.m. - show opens
- 5:00 p.m. show closes
Wednesday, November 28
- 9:00 a.m. - show opens
- 10:00 a.m. - Texas Wheat Symposium
- 12:00 p.m. - Amarillo Chamber Ag Appreciation Luncheon and Keynote Presentation
- 5:00 p.m. - show closes
Thursday, November 29
- 9:00 a.m. - show opens, coffee and donuts served
- 4:00 p.m. - show closes
Admission to the show is free.
