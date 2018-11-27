Several programs spreading holiday cheer to children in need this Christmas

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking to spread some holiday cheer this Christmas, there are several programs working to grant children’s Christmas wishes.
The Angel Tree in Westgate Mall is filled with wish lists for Christmas, and the Salvation Army says they are still taking applications.
“Right now we have about 1,500 kids of all ages that have signed up for our Angel Tree program, and we still are accepting applications,” said Public Relations and Donor Development Director at The Salvation Army of Amarillo Stephanie Pena. “This year, we only had two days of applications and saw just an abundance of need in the community and still had constant calls, so we extended that.”
This year, the Salvation Army added a new item on the lists. Each child has a favorite item they hope to receive this Christmas.
“Kids don’t just want clothes under the tree,” said Pena. “They want toys, and so there’s toys on there as well. We also added on this year favorite items they want, so go and grab an angel off there and go purchase some of the items off there or all the items on the Angel Tree tag and make sure that a kid has a blessed Christmas this year.”
Walmart on Georgia Street has a Giving Tree with a similar concept that goes towards giving kids Christmas gifts at the High Plains Children’s Home.
“They sent me a list of the children’s names, their ages and a small wish-list of toys or items that those children wanted,” said Facilitator Trainer at Walmart John Edwards. “The age range is between five and 17. You can purchase the gifts and attach the tag to it and put it in our regular donation bin.”
Once Walmart’s program ends with the High Plains Children’s Home, they will spend an additional 10 days accepting gift donations for the Amarillo Youth Center.
You have until December 19 to participate in the Angel Tree Program at Westgate Mall. Walmart’s program benefiting children at the High Plains Children’s Home ends on December 9, and the Giving Tree for the Amarillo Youth Center will run from December 10 until December 20.
