Our Perspective on holiday stress

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Thanksgiving is behind us now, but the holiday season is not over, and the pace is not slowing down.
This time of year can be stressful. Adding things to our already busy schedule like crazy traffic, family visits, travel, finding the perfect gifts and getting all your work done in short weeks can all add up.
Harvard researchers say even though positive emotions show up, 61 percent of people say the holidays can bring feelings of stress. 68 percent say the season also brings feelings of fatigue.
My Perspective is this: During the stress, during the visits with family you may not always agree with, and during the shopping that can overwhelm you, take a deep breath and remember this is a time to make positive memories and to build relationships with whoever you place around you.
Make your loved ones feel special, look beyond yourself, reach out to those you love and those who may be alone, help others however you can and make something great happen this holiday season.
