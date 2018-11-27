One man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Hansford County

HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a wreck on Sunday evening in Hansford County that resulted in one death.
At 7:58 p.m. on Sunday, 24-year-old Joshua Winkler of Liberal, Kansas, was driving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer east on SH-15, two miles outside of Spearman.
Officials say 46-year-old Chad Cramer of Spearman was driving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer south on FM 2387, where he failed to yield right of way to Winkler.
Cramer attempted to make a left turn onto SH-15 and drove into Winkler’s path, causing a collision.
The front end of Winkler’s truck struck in the right side of Cramer’s semi-trailer, causing Winkler’s truck tractor to catch fire.
Winkler was pronounced dead on scene.
Cramer was taken to the Hansford County Hospital where he was treated and released.
Cramer was wearing a seatbelt, but due to the extensive damage of Winkler’s truck tractor, troopers could not determine if Winkler was wearing his seat belt or not.
The crash remains under investigation.
