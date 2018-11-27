New traffic pattern on Loop 335 could impact eastbound drivers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Drivers on State Loop 335 may need to reroute their commute on Tuesday.
Texas Department of Transportation crews are installing a concrete barrier on the loop between Bell Street to I-27.
Those driving east on the loop who need north access will be directed to Bell Street to turn around, as no left turns may be taken as crews are working.
Drivers going westbound needing access to businesses on the south side will take the I-27 frontage road to Ventura before turning on Bell.
