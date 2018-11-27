A new smile in the new year: Local orthodontist giving free braces to child in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new smile can make a world of difference for some children. Local orthodontists Harwell and Cook hope to make that a reality for those less fortunate in our community, through the Smile for a Lifetime Foundation.
"Smile for a Lifetime started nationally in 2011 and we started a chapter in 2012,” said orthodontist Dr. Anthony Harwell. “Started, basically, to provide orthodontic care for people who cannot afford it themselves."
Dr. Harwell says a new smile can have a profound effect on teenagers, especially.
"The young teenagers in middle school perceive their smiles so important and when it's not what they want it to be or people make fun of them, they lose that confidence. It changes their life,” said Harwell. “So when you can create a smile, create self-confidence, it just changes the way they have an outlook on life, makes much more success long term, just a really positive effect."
If you’re interested in the scholarship program, there’s more than one way to apply. You can either go online or stop by the Harwell and Cook Orthodontics office and pick up an application, fill it out and once you have all the necessary items, you can either bring it into the office, email it to allisonmask@harwellandcookortho.com, or mail it to:
Smile for a Lifetime
Harwell & Cook Orthodontics
Attn: Allison Mask
3420 Thornton Drive, Amarillo, TX. 79109
In addition to proof that they cannot financially afford braces, applicants must also submit two letters of recommendation, two photos including their current smile, a copy of their last report card or transcript and be willing to complete at least 10 hours of community service.
"Pay it forward,” said Harwell. “You know, you hear that all the time but if they go out, spread that smile and share that, it can change the world."
The deadline to apply is Dec. 19 with the recipient chosen by Dec. 31, so there is still time to apply.
In the past couple years, the office has been able to supply free braces to dozens of kids.
"45 children, 45 smiles, 45 chances to help someone is really very special,” said Harwell.
Soon, giving a 46th child a reason to smile.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.