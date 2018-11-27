Local business adding more than 100 new jobs to Amarillo workforce

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Asset Protection Unit, INC, a company that’s a leading provider in data mining and analytics for insurance carriers, is now looking to be a leading provider of well-paying jobs in Amarillo.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors voted to help expand the the company by 125 jobs.
“We’ve got a local company who’s been in Amarillo for 16 years, Asset Protection Unit, and they’ve been doing business here but they need to grow their business and so we are supporting that business as they grow it over the next five years," said AEDC’s Interim President and CEO Doug Nelson.
Vice President of the local business, Damon Herbert said they currently have a little over 40 employees and have plans to double that and acquire new clients over the next six months.
“That’s what led us to go talk with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, to see if they could help us any with that expansion,” he said. “And so we’ve been talking with them and they decided, I think , that we had a good business model and that the jobs that we’re bringing into Amarillo will be good jobs for the local community here and we’re just glad and excited to partner with them.”
The jobs created will be from entry level to supervising positions and each will average $43,000 per job, adding $5 million to the company’s payroll.
“As this business expands and they add employees and they add payroll, that makes them eligible to receive the incentive," said Nelson. “So the AEDC board of directors has approved this project and in December it will go to the city council for them to review and approve.”
“It’s an important piece of an overall plan to grow your community in, so that’s what we do here is we incentivize those employers to expand their payroll, to expand their employee base so that we have a good stimulating effect on our local economy,” said Nelson.
Herbert said the long term plan is not only to invest in growing Amarillo’s economy, but in hard-working Amarillo residents looking for a good-paying job.
“I want to give back because I feel like Amarillo’s given back to us, given to us,” he said. “And it’s been a very good business climate to grow our business in and now that we’re really seeing these strides, I want to be able to turn that around and help folks here get good paying jobs and work for a good positive company.”
