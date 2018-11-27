Harley County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away after 9 years of service

HARTLEY CO, TX (KFDA) - K9 Ellie with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office has passed away after nine years and four months of service.
K9 Ellie was donated by a Weimaraner breeder by request of Deputy Chief Chanze Fowler, who also acted as her handler.
Ellie trained with Chief of Police Tom Sanford in Dalhart and with the Amarillo Police Department for a year.
On June 1, 2004, she started working with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office and retired October 1, 2013.
During her career, K9 Ellie helped the DPS with a vehicle search where $252,000 was found in a cooler.
The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office also said she helped with many drug seizures, from a couple of pounds to 90 pounds of marijuana.
K9 Ellie passed away on November 26 at 14 years old.
