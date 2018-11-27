City of Amarillo reopening two brush sites

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After closing down brush sites last September, the city of Amarillo says they’re listening to residents who want the sites reopened.
Two brush sites in Amarillo will be reopening on January 21st.
These brush sites are for residents only, commercial users must still use the landfill.
“We came up with a plan to reopen two of those sites. Those will be on Eastern and on Broadway,” said Blair Snow, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo. “Those will now be manned and fenced and secured. So that we can prohibit the illegal dumping and really provide a good service to the citizens.”
The city says if they do find someone breaking the rules, they will provide the video to the Amarillo Police Department.
“We will have cameras up, so that no one can bring debris at night or dump by the gates or bring in items that are prohibited,” said Snow.
What’s accepted at these brush sites are brush, limbs, tree trunks, trimmings, grass, leaves and cacti.
Along with dropping off. residents will also be able to pick up wood.
“Once we get some good chipping material accumulated at these sites, residents will be welcome to come and get those for free as well,” said Snow.
If you don’t want to haul your brush to the site, the city encourages people to call for free pickup at 378-6813.
“I always recommend to people, you don’t have to leave your house with your brush. You can always call our curbside service and we can get it within 24 hours,” said Raymond Lee, Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo.
The planned hours of operations for these sites will be Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 in the morning until noon.
The city will be hosting two more meetings on these brush sites.
Tuesday, Nov. 27. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. North Amarillo Public Library, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 5. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.
The city encourages all residents with questions to attend.
